Registration Open for Girls Recreation Fastpitch Softball League

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne’s Recreation Division is now accepting player registrations for its 2021 Girls Fastpitch Softball League. Girls ages 7-18 are welcome! Participants must be no younger than 7, and no older than 18, by the start of games on June 7th, 2021.

Early registration for this league will end on April 1st and late registration will close for good on April 15th. The cost to participate is $60 per player. If registration is turned in after April 1st, a $25 late fee will be incurred.

This league is great practice for those who want to play High School softball in the spring! Practices will begin on May 17th and games will begin on June 7th. Fees offer a 10-game schedule, played on weekdays at the Converse Softball Complex (3800 Converse Ave.). A league-wide tournament will be held August 6th – August 8th to conclude the season. Volunteer coaches are always needed!

You may register online at www.cheyennerec.org, or call the Kiwanis Community House at 307-637-6423 to make an appointment. Additional information and forms can also be found online at www.cheyennerec.org. If you have any additional questions, please call Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039.

The mission of the Cheyenne Recreation Division is to enrich the quality of life through providing cost effective opportunities for recreational activities, focusing on lifelong wellness through exceptional programs, activities, and events for all ages in the community.