Rep. Hageman Votes for Air Passenger Safety

Rep. Harriet Hageman voted in support of the SGRLAA Act, which improves FAA operations, aids workforce development, and enhances the flying experience. The SGRLAA Act ensures the best air transportation in the US, addresses workforce shortages, and restricts China’s airspace abuse.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber applauds Representative Hageman for supporting legislation that will defend American Air Space and improve the safety of all air travelers. These improvements will be a game-changer for Wyoming’s future as Cheyenne takes its airport and air services to the next level.