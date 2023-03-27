Residential Fire Causes $320K in Damages

Friday, March 24, at 11 p.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the 3200 block of Bevans St. in response to a structure fire.

When units arrived at the residence by 11:04 p.m., they found the home overcome by heavy smoke and fire. Officials reported that crews primarily took an offensive approach to battle the flames, but once the structure began to fail, they quickly switched courses to defense mode.

After many hours attacking the residential structure fire, CFR cleared the scene by 3 a.m., with damages estimated at $320,000.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.