Restaurant Week Proceeds Benefit Wyoming Hunger Initiative

First Lady Jennie Gordon is pleased to announce her partnership with Visit Cheyenne for the fifth annual Restaurant Week to be held in April, 2020.

Proceeds raised during Restaurant Week will be donated to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, First Lady Jennie Gordon’s statewide initiative to combat food insecurity across Wyoming.

Long before becoming the First Lady of Wyoming, Mrs. Gordon ran into a friend in Sheridan who was shopping for what seemed like more than was needed for her two children at home. When asked, the friend noted that several students in Sheridan County were food insecure and that she was shopping to provide food for backpacks to be sent home each weekend through the Food Group organization located in Sheridan. This initial conversation sparked the First Lady’s interest and she has not forgotten about the need in Wyoming since—a need that she was not aware of prior to this conversation.

Cheyenne Restaurant Week is an annual event that features restaurants from across Cheyenne who choose to participate offering deals on special menus. This year, contributions can be made to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, First Lady Jennie Gordon’s initiative that will in turn be used to fund local organizations who are on the ground doing the work to provide for children in Wyoming. Diners at participating restaurants who choose to participate in supporting Restaurant Week will have the option of making a donation to support the cause. Governor and First Lady Gordon intend on participating in several locations, serving customers or dining out which will give them a chance to speak directly to community members participating in Restaurant week.

“I am not interested in reinventing the wheel with this initiative. There are grassroots efforts in every single Wyoming county dedicated to reducing childhood hunger and combating food insecurity. Wyoming Hunger Initiative will highlight the work of these organizations and strive to provide much needed financial support to continue the fight across the state,” says First Lady Jennie Gordon.

The Wyoming Hunger Initiative is housed under the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a board that works closely with the First Lady to ensure that small projects around the facilities can be funded, and assist in steering the Initiative.

Visit Cheyenne develops, promotes and protects the Cheyenne area travel industry, thereby creating memorable experiences for visitors and economic impact for Laramie County.

