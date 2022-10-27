Restrooms at Parks and Athletic Facilities Closed for Winter

The City of Cheyenne will close all restrooms located at parks and athletic facilities on Thursday, October 27, for the duration of the winter season.

Portable restrooms will be placed at Cahill Park, South Lions Park, and Holliday Park for public use.

This is not a new undertaking by the city. Historically, the city saves $14,000 quarterly by shutting off services for these amenities.

The restrooms will reopen spring of 2023.

For questions or concerns regarding this matter, please contact the park’s manager at (307) 637-6434.