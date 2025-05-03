Riding the Highs and Weathering the Lows: Wyoming’s Economy Shows Resilience

The Wyoming Economic Analysis Division has released their MACRO report that details this quarter’s review of the Cowboy State’s economy. As expected we’ve had some high highs—and some low lows. Check out the highlights below:

Starting with Positives:

Total employment continues to experience moderate growth in March, hitting it’s highest level since 2015. Henry Hub natural gas prices averaged $4.13/MMBtu in March, above $4/MMBtu for the third consecutive month. March 2025 oil & gas rigs are both higher than they were a year ago.

Looking at Negatives:

Monthly average oil prices are the lowest they’ve been since August 2021 amidst tariff induced market uncertainty. Sales & use tax collections and severance tax collections through nine months of fiscal year 2025 (July 2024 – March 2025) are lower than they were at this time last fiscal year. Coal and natural gas production in January 2025 are both down year-over-year.

WY it Matters: We’re keeping a close eye on the full picture—and taking action. We continue to advocate for policies that strengthen our core industries, diversify our economy, and attract new opportunities for growth. With your partnership, we’re building a stronger, smarter, and more sustainable future for Wyoming business.