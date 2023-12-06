Ring In the Festive Season with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Magic Concert
Posted On December 6, 2023
On December 9th at 7:30pm at the Cheyenne Civic Center Guest Conductor, Scott O’Neil joins the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra to perform, Holiday Magic, a Cheyenne tradition! This concert will also feature tenor soloist Joshua Cooper, All-City Children’s Chorus, Cheyenne Chamber Singers & En Avant Dance Studio. Presented by HF Sinclair.
Tickets $12-$53 available to purchase at www.cheyennesymphony.org
Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center