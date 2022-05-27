Rob Roy Reservoir expected to fill to capacity

People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek located in the Medicine Bow Range should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways.

Rob Roy Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is expected to fill on or around Friday, May 27, 2022. Based on the predicated forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir which will cause the reservoir to fill. Once the reservoir fills, a spillway will safely and naturally drain additional water back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the flow increase. People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change depending on weather conditions.

Story by City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities