Rocky Mountain Power Crews Prepare for Weekend Storm

Rocky Mountain Power crews across the state will be on standby this weekend, as well as additional contract resources, as Wyoming braces for a potentially historic snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service.

“Our teams thoroughly prepare when forecasts indicate severe weather could impact our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president for Wyoming. “Restoration crews are taking all necessary steps to make sure our line personnel and equipment are ready to go in the event of any outages caused by the incoming storm.”

The company also urges customers to follow the recommendations of emergency management officials in being prepared to be without essential public services for up to 72 hours. Additional information about preparing for outages and what to do if an outage occurs is available at rockymountainpower.net.

As a reminder, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.

It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Customers can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process. You can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.

