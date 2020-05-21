Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Ride Celebrates Veterans

Calling all bikers! For 32 years, there has been a motorcycle demonstration on Memorial Day weekend to raise awareness of the critical issues facing our nation’s veterans and demand action for the 82,000 service members missing in action.

On May 25, 2020 beginning at 10:00am at the State Parking Lot (25th and Central), the tradition will continue with a local Rolling Thunder event. Rolling Thunder is a motorcycle ride to honor our veterans and to call attention to prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. It is also meant to raise awareness for the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day.

All bikes and bikers are welcome – the route will begin at the State Parking Lot (25th and Central) and bikers will head south down Central, West on Lincolnway, North on Snyder, East on 19th Street, North on Warren and back around to end at the State Parking Lot (a map will be posted in the event comments).

While you are downtown, please support our local businesses! Grab breakfast or lunch (or both!). Come early and stay late (at a safe social distance) all while riding for a great cause and supporting our local businesses!