Schedule a Vaccination Clinic for Your Business

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health is reaching out to businesses to bring vaccination clinics to their doorstep. The effort is a good strategy for those already experiencing worker shortages and who want to stem the potential for COVID cases in the workplace.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Laramie County have spurred the initiative by local health department officials. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department’s Executive Director, Kathy Emmons, said the community is moving closer and closer to the peak numbers of 2020.

During the week of June 14-20, Emmons said 330 lab-confirmed positive cases were documented in Wyoming. More than half (181 cases) came from Laramie County. At least 28 cases of the Delta Variant have been detected in the community, according to Emmons. Cases are most prevalent amongst those who are not vaccinated, and increased hospitalizations are impacting younger populations. Read more here.

“We want the economy to stay strong, we want people to be healthy, we want to really save Frontier Days, and the way that we’re going to get there is by making sure people are vaccinated so that we drive those positive rates of COVID down,” said Emmons in an interview with Wyoming News Now.

Trends from last year’s COVID case history are a good indicator of what could happen locally. As patterns show, once the virus hits a business, exposed co-workers must quarantine, creating absenteeism and the potential for workforce shortages. This amplifies the challenges businesses are already experiencing in securing workers in a tight labor market.

The Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department will come to your site and vaccinate any or all of your staff for free. Contact Emily at 633-4061 for more information.

Let’s work together to keep Cheyenne safe and our businesses open.