Cheyenne Fire Rescue Reminds Residents to be Safe with Fireworks

The only fireworks legal within the City of Cheyenne are sparklers, smoke devices, and novelties.

CHEYENNE – Improper handling of fireworks injures more than 13,000 people annually across the United States, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Property damage from fireworks causes about $20 million in property damage each year. Learn more about authorized fireworks here.

“We want everyone in Cheyenne to be safe this Fourth of July. The best way to stay safe is to attend a public fireworks display put on by professionals,” said Byron Mathews with Cheyenne Fire Rescue. “Fireworks are dangerous to people and pets, and using them can put your property at risk.”

If you use legal fireworks within the City of Cheyenne, here are some safety tips:

Always have an adult present

Only use outdoors

Light one at a time

Have a bucket of water nearby and place used fireworks in the water

Make sure the area you are discharging fireworks is vegetation free or mowed

Never use near dry grass or other flammable materials

Stay clear after lighting fireworks

If you purchase fireworks and plan to utilize the “safe shoot site,” contact Pyro City Fireworks for more details (307) 638-4169 and ask for Ben or Mike

Cheyenne Frontier Days™ has partnered with the City of Cheyenne for this year’s community fireworks display. The show is designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne, in a format similar to last year, which allows residents to enjoy the show from their own neighborhood or other open, flat areas.

Those who would like to view the fireworks should know that Frontier Park is not available as a viewing location this year, as the facilities are under construction. Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only, and Carey Avenue will be closed between 8th Avenue and Kennedy Road. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Laramie County School District have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks.

Enjoy the fireworks show and accompanying music from your own backyard, porch, patio, or wherever you choose to watch this great Cheyenne tradition.

The fireworks display will begin at 9:35 p.m. Tune in to local radio station KFBC at 1240 AM and 97.5 FM to hear the patriotic broadcast accompanying the fireworks display.

For more details, please go to CFDrodeo.co/July4th