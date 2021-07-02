Black Hills Energy Offers Tips to Stay Cool and Energy Efficient this Summer

CHEYENNE, Wy. – June 18, 2021 – Many areas throughout Wyoming are already experiencing record-breaking summer heat. As temperatures rise, Black Hills Energy knows how important it is for you to stay cool but also keep your utility bill at a reasonable price. Here are a few tips that will help you stay cool and comfortable this summer while managing your energy bill and lessening your environmental impact:

you’re away. Use fans to help circulate cool air. Consider opening windows in the morning to let in cool air. Then, as temperatures rise, keep sunny windows covered with blinds or draperies. Install light-colored window shades to reflect

heat away from your house. Position lamps, computers, and televisions away from your thermostats. Heat emitted from household electronics generate heat and unintentionally trigger the air conditioning.

Use a microwave instead of a conventional oven or range top. Conventional ovens create more heat in the kitchen than microwave ovens. Also, avoid running heat-producing appliances (ovens, clothes dryers, dishwashers) during the hottest times of the day.

improve the energy efficiency of a home. Replace your air conditioning filters at least once a month. Make sure your air conditioner is fully charged with coolant and properly serviced and that the area around it is free of weeds.

Black Hills Energy offers air conditioning service checks and repairs. Go to: www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Another option for keeping your bills low in peak temperatures is to sign up for Black Hills Energy’s budget bill payment options. This allows you to spread your summer energy costs throughout the year. Call 888-890-5554 or go to www.blackhillsenergy.com, and click on payment options to learn more about budget billing and other services, including how to begin receiving and paying your bill online.

To learn more about energy efficiency projects, appliance savings, and residential rebates, visit: https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/efficiency-and-savings.

About Black Hills Energy

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com and www.blackhillsenergy.com.