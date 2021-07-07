Cheyenne’s Flagship PC Gaming Café: Annex Gaming

Annex Gaming, Cheyenne’s flagship PC gaming cafe, is now open. The entertainment venue was established in 2020 when the Geek Garage acquired the location next door to them, and staff started to brainstorm how to use the new location. The concept for the gaming cafe evolved as a compliment to the Greek Garage services. The facility’s mission is to offer Cheyenne a premiere PC gaming experience, from customer service to seamless, low-latency gameplay.

Annex Gaming, also known as The Annex, is a locally owned and operated business affiliated with the Geek Garage in downtown Cheyenne. The Annex offers gaming PCs for an hourly rate, and gamers may purchase hours in bulk. The Annex also sells food and beverages for customers who need to be refreshed during their gaming sessions.

“I think this place is going to be huge, there are so many gamers in Cheyenne, and we can provide a safe space for gamers who may not feel comfortable in other settings,” said Steve Miraglia, the owner of Geek Garage and Annex Gaming. “I think we can really reach a unique market in Cheyenne that nobody here has even attempted to reach before.

“I always hear people complaining that there isn’t very much to do in Cheyenne, and we want to change that,” said Hayden Hassinger, the marketing and graphic design director of Annex Gaming.

Gamers can bring their own peripherals to Annex Gaming to play their favorite games. The Annex plans to host weekly tournaments covering a variety of the most popular titles in the industry. Hours may be purchased in person only. To learn more, visit theannexgaming.com or call at (307) 459-GAME.