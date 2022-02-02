Schroeder to Be Sworn in Friday as Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction

TRIBUNE PHOTO BY CJ BAKER

A formal swearing-in ceremony for Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder will take place in the Capitol Rotunda at 3:15 pm on Friday February 4, 2022. Chief Justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court Kate Fox will administer the oath of office. The ceremony is open to the public.

Governor Mark Gordon appointed Schroeder to replace Superintendent Jillian Balow, who resigned January 16, 2022. Schroeder will serve as Superintendent for the remainder of Balow’s term, which ends in January 2023.

