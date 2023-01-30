Seasonal road closures on Pole Mountain begin Feb. 1

Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain unit will go into effect Feb. 1, 2023 to protect resources in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Seasonally restricted routes consist of all roads on Pole Mountain except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas, as well as Forest Roads 719 and 719.A. Signage and swinging gates are used to ensure easy identification of closed areas.

The 55,000-acre unit between Laramie and Cheyenne in southeast Wyoming see heavy year-round use. To accommodate non-motorized public access during the closure period, three parking areas exist along Highway 210. The lots are located at the junction of the highway and Forest Roads 700 (Vedauwoo Road), 707 (Blair-Wallis Road), and 712 (Telephone Road).

Specific to the heavily used Tie City parking lot and winter trailhead, when the parking lot is full recreationists should seek access and parking at alternate locations, such as Happy Jack or the I-80 rest area. Parking along Highway 210 is not allowed.

The end date of the annual closure is flexible, as it is dependent on weather and road conditions. District staff will monitor and evaluate conditions on Pole Mountain during late spring to facilitate the re-opening of all roads as soon as practical.

The decision to seasonally close roads on Pole Mountain during snowmelt and/or wet conditions is a result of the Pole Mountain Travel Management project decision, signed in July 2017. Reduction of resource damage is the intent of the seasonal closures.

Pole Mountain is still available for public use with the road closures in place. Non-motorized access for a wide variety of activities and uses is permitted during the closure period.

It is important to remember that even when roads begin to dry and reopen; motorized users must remain on designated routes and are not permitted to travel off-road.

If you have first-hand information about any incidents of resource damage caused by unauthorized motorized vehicle use, please call the Medicine Bow National Forest – Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line at 307-745-2392.

When calling the tip line, select option 5 (“to report any other information”). Please provide information about the date, time, location, and any identifying facts about the activity. You are not required to leave your name or contact information, but it can be helpful in identifying responsible individuals.