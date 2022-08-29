Second Monkeypox Case Identified In State Resident

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing the state’s second monkeypox case has been identified in a Teton County resident.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said follow up with the adult man showed no increased risk of the virus to the local community.

Monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness. Monkeypox is rarely fatal but is unpleasant and painful and can cause serious illness in some people.

“We want people to realize monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact and does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19,” Harrist said.

Harrist said steps to help reduce monkeypox risk include

Talking with intimate partners about monkeypox symptoms and being aware of any new or unexplained rash or lesions. Anyone who has or recently had monkeypox symptoms or has a new or unexplained rash should not have sex and should see a healthcare provider.

Consider limiting the number of one-time or anonymous sex partners to reduce likelihood of exposure.

Condoms may provide some protection against monkeypox, but may not prevent all exposures because the rash can occur in other areas of the body.

“While anyone can become ill with monkeypox, we specifically recommend vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and for people who may be more likely to get monkeypox based on how the current outbreak has been spreading,” Harrist said.

The following people are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:

Men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year

Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year

Sex workers (of any sex)

Eligible individuals interested in vaccination appointments should contact their public health office. Contact information for county public health offices can be found online. Wyoming residents may also call WDH at 307-777-6004 for help finding the closest public health office.

While vaccine doses are being provided by the federal government through the state at no cost, a small administration fee may be charged.

Detailed facts and recommendations, including rash photos, are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online.

More Wyoming-related information and monkeypox updates can be found on the Wyoming health department website.

Story by the Wyoming Department of Health