Seminoe State Park to host Women Who Hike

Wyoming State Park’s Shoshone District is excited to welcome Women Who Hike for a campout, weekend of community, and service project July 29-31 at Seminoe State Park.

Women are invited to register via eventbrite for two nights of camping, a canoe trip, and a hike at Seminoe State Park. We will partake in volunteer services by assessing the park for future trails and provide feedback to park staff of what user groups like women hikers would like to see.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on the registration page.

Story by Wyoming State Parks