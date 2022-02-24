Senators move forward three education bills despite pushback
Posted On February 24, 2022
Via Wyoming News
State senators moved forward three bills addressing transgender student-athletes in women’s sports, educational transparency and critical race theory Wednesday, despite pushback.
The bills have received considerable criticism during Senate Education Committee public testimony throughout the session, but are supported by newly appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. While he has said state intervention is necessary, stakeholders argue all three are examples of government overreach.