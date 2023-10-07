Sentinel is Moving to Town

F.E. Warren AFB is making history with the switch from Minuteman III to Sentinel, and it takes a village to make this a successful endeavor. Beyond military personnel, there are contractors, local government, and the business community as a whole acting as essential partners for making this switch as smooth as possible.

The bottom line: This is an intricate undertaking that requires a lot of work behind the scenes, which is why your Cheyenne Chamber has assembled the Sentinel Work Group to discuss all things GBSD in Cheyenne. This group will be meeting next week via Zoom, and we’ll keep you in the know with Sentinel updates.

Contact AmberL@cheyennechamber.org to be added to our work group.