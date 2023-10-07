Exceptional Women in your Life? Nominate them for Women’s Leadership

Cheyenne is full of phenomenal women who work to make our community a better place to live and work. Your Cheyenne Chamber honors these women with our yearly Women’s Leadership Awards, and the time is upon us to put in nominations. We encourage you all to take some time to think about a deserving woman in your circle who has demonstrated exceptional servant leadership in our community!

What’s next: Nominations will be accepted through October 30, so don’t forget to get them in soon! For information and sponsorship opportunities for the Women’s Leadership luncheon, check out the Chamber website.