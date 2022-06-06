Share the Love with Halladay Motors

Halladay Motors is an active partner within the Cheyenne business community, and graciously works with several organizations for the betterment of the community. Thanks to the continual support from Chamber partners like Halladay, the Chamber of Commerce is able to better serve the community of Cheyenne. The Chamber is very grateful for the continuing loyalty demonstrated by Halladay through their support of Chamber of Commerce endeavors.

Sponsoring the Chamber Annual Awards Banquet

Every year Halladay Motors shows their support for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce by sponsoring the Chamber Annual Awards Banquet. This event recognizes local business professionals and businesses for their outstanding work within and dedication to the Cheyenne community. Finalists for these awards will be celebrated on Friday, June 17 and winners will be announced during the Annual Awards Banquet. All are welcome to attend and can register on the chamber calendar.

Categories for the Chamber Awards include: The Chamber Spirit Award; The Emerging Leader Award; The Community Service Award; The Non-Profit Award; The Large Business Award; The Small Business Award; The Teacher of the Year Award; and The Student of the Year Award.

Other awards are also distributed to outstanding individuals across Cheyenne who advocate for the Cheyenne community and the success of our local businesses. More information about the annual banquet and the awards presented is available on the chamber calendar. This banquet would not be possible without the generous support of Halladay Motors.

Supporting Chamber Work

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce actively works to support the Cheyenne community as we imagine a brighter future for Wyoming. Support from partners like Halladay Motors is vital to the success of all our Chamber projects, to name a few:

Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) is a nationwide project where the United States Air Force is replacing its current weapons system. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is supporting the F.E. Warren Air Force Base as they undertake this endeavor. The Chamber has helped to ensure that the community of Cheyenne is prepared for the modernization of F.E. Warren since 2011. To learn more about this project, visit the GBSD website.

The limited availability of affordable housing for airmen and other community members has widespread impacts on our workforce and economy. Our Chamber is working to resolve this through projects like the Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) infrastructure project. The EUL project aims to increase housing and commercial activity within Cheyenne. Learn more about the Chamber’s work on housing development.

The North Star initiative focuses on making intentional workforce progress as a business community. North Star works to enhance collaboration between employers and educators to ensure that Wyoming has the necessary skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow. The VENTURE program is facilitating a variety of internships for students and externships for educators. The goal of VENTURE is to provide hands-on experience and opportunities for skill development to educators and students. By increasing access to the skills and knowledge used in business, VENTURE will help young professionals navigate the workforce.

Thank you Halladay Motors for supporting these and other projects throughout the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Cheyenne!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Story by Sydney O’Brien

Sydney O’Brien is a Marketing and Communications intern through the VENTURE program at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. She is going to attend Oregon State University in Fall 2022 and will be studying Marketing and Environmental Science.