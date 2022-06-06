IX Summit of the Americas: Everything You Need to Know

Business leaders from across the Western Hemisphere are coming together to tackle longstanding challenges and seize new opportunities to drive growth, equality, and prosperity in the region at the IX Summit of the Americas this June in Los Angeles.

As part of the Summit of the Americas, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Department of State to host the CEO Summit, the official private-sector forum of the event where diverse leaders across industries will discuss innovative solutions that benefit us all.

Here is everything you need to know about the Summit of the Americas:

What is the Summit of the Americas?

The Summit of the Americas serves as the only hemispheric meeting for leaders throughout the region to discuss shared challenges and opportunities. This summit marks the first time in more than 25 years that the U.S. has hosted the event – the last time being the inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994. It is President Biden’s highest priority event for the region, according to the State Department.

How is the business community engaging?

The business community is engaging through the CEO Summit, which will leverage the power of the private sector to bring together diverse business leaders—including those representing small and medium-sized enterprises—from the U.S. and across the hemisphere to drive innovative, practical solutions for a brighter future across the Americas.

What is the end goal?

Government and business leaders should use these events to chart ambitious and achievable outcomes that leverage the immense power of digitalization, promote trade and integrated resilient supply chains, create strong health economies, and ensure sustainable infrastructure investment. Looking beyond the discussions during the Summit, all stakeholders should commit to driving real action on priorities in the months and years to come.

What format with the CEO Summit take?

The CEO Summit will feature a series of spotlights, armchair conversations, and panels. While in-person attendance is limited, you can register to watch the livestream.

What topics will be discussed?

Trade: Strengthening our nations through trade and commerce

Strengthening our nations through trade and commerce Health: Building robust and resilient health economies

Building robust and resilient health economies Digital Transformation: Advancing an action plan for digital transformation

Advancing an action plan for digital transformation Energy and Sustainability: Greening growth through energy transition and sustainability

Greening growth through energy transition and sustainability Rule of Law: Enhancing rule of law

Enhancing rule of law Small Business Inclusion: Strengthening inclusion in trade and supply chains

Who is going to be there? *

Secretary John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Shilpan Amin, President, International, General Motors

Marco Antonio Araujo, CFO, Coca-Cola Latin America

Sherry Bahrambeygui, CEO, PriceSmart

Nick Clegg, President, Global Policy, Meta

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, International Trade Centre

Pilar Cruz, Chief Sustainability Officer, Cargill

Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles

Sarah Jane Gunter, Vice President Latam Consumer Business, Amazon

Rodrigo Kede Lima, Corporate VP and President for Latin America, Microsoft

Luis Laguerre, AACCLA Chair/KPMG

Bruce MacMaster, CEO, ANDI

Carlos Murillo, Regional President, Latin America, Pfizer

Andrew Nocella, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, United Airlines

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google

Catherine Powell, Global Head of Hosting, Airbnb

Kathleen Quirk, President, Freeport-McMoran

Mauricio Ramos, CEO Millicom

Erick Scheel, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages Latin America

Ernesto Torres Cantu, CEO Latin America, Citi

Guillermo Vogel, Vice Chair, Tenaris-Mexico

When: June 7-9, 2022

Where: The Intercontinental Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Registration: Virtual registration is available here.

Story by Kaitlyn Ridel, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Kaitlyn Ridel is the Senior Director of Digital Content at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.