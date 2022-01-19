Sheriff candidate Kozak criticized for website language

Via Wyoming News

CHEYENNE – A page on Laramie County sheriff candidate Brian Kozak’s campaign website has been raising some eyebrows.

Since he launched it, the campaign of the former Cheyenne police chief has been advertising various products that people can enter to win. The items include an AR-15 rifle, a Glock pistol, a handmade coffee table, a 40-inch smart TV, alcohol from Pine Bluffs Distilling and a coffee maker, many of which were donated by Kozak’s supporters to his campaign.

But at least one of Kozak’s opponents, 21-year CPD veteran Boyd Wrede, has said he thinks the language Kozak used in the descriptions of these prize packages undermines law enforcement and is not appropriate for a sheriff candidate to use.

