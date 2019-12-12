Shop, Sip, & Network in Downtown Tonight!

Shoppers looking for great deals in a relaxed atmosphere can take advantage of Shop, Sip & Sup as well as a Business After Hours at the Wyoming Home Building (216 W. Lincolnway) on Thursday, December 12.

This special retail and dining promotion will take place from 5-8 pm for retail businesses and 5-9 pm for eating/drinking establishments. The twenty-four businesses participating in this promotion will have balloons at their entrances and maps identifying Sip, Shop & Sup businesses will be available in businesses as well as on Downtown Cheyenne’s (DDA) Facebook page.

Retailers will be offering a variety of special deals and light refreshments, while the restaurants and bars will have great deals on food and drink. Tying into this small business promotion will be the monthly Art Walk; with lots of hand-made options for shoppers.

While guests are Shopping & Sipping Downtown, they are encouraged to stop by a Business After Hours co-hosted by Scott W. Meier, P.C. and Wyoming Home Store! Visit the 1st and 2nd floors of the building for appetizers, light refreshments, and giveaways! This is a great opportunity to make connections and knock-out last minute holiday shopping. Contact the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce at 307-638-3388 for more information.

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS SHOP, SIP, & SUP