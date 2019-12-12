Walmart hosts Automobile Presentation to a Military Family

Through the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Walmart Store 1315 (2032 Dell Range Blvd.) will present an automobile to a military family this Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity. Their mission is to provide support and programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their transportation assistance program awards payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses who’s loved one made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. In addition to the vehicle, the recipient will receive 1 year of family and financial mentoring.

Friday, retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Wade Sharbono will receive a vehicle at Walmart store 1315.

“It really means a lot to me personally to be able to give a car away to a veteran, as a veteran myself. I have had the honor and the privilege to participate in this program for the last several years at both my stores I have been a Walmart store manager in Colorado and Wyoming,” said Tyler Thieme, store manager Walmart store 1315.

Sharbono’s military career included tours to Kuwait and Iraq with the U.S. Army. He received Special Forces training – including airborne school – and spent the last 3 years recovering from injuries before being medically discharged in March 2010.

Sharbono shared that he and his wife, Diana currently live in Johnstown, CO. Diana has been appointed by the VA as his caregiver. They have two children, and this year, were blessed with their first Grandson.

When asked about his plans for the future Sharbono said, “I plan on continuing to fight to get better and gain more independence. I would like to work again someday even if it is just part time.”

Cover Photo: Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Wade Sharbono