Shop Small this Christmas

Sydney O'Brien Posted On November 17, 2023
Have you bought your Christmas gifts yet? If not, don’t worry, the perfect shopping holiday to get this done is coming up – and it isn’t Black Friday. Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to explore the stores your community has to offer, get great gifts for your loved ones, and support local businesses at the same time. This year, Small Business Saturday lands on November 25, so mark your calendars.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber is a strong supporter of the Shop Local movement. Not only does it help your fellow businesses in our community to thrive, but it benefits the Cheyenne community. When you spend your money at Cheyenne businesses, they’re more likely to spend their money in our city as well. Local businesses are also often supporters of non-profits that help members of our community.

Avoid shopping online this year. Shop local – Cheyenne has a lot to offer!




