A Government Shutdown is Looming! (Again)

On September 30, our country breathed a sigh of relief when a last minute short-term funding bill allowed us to narrowly avoid a government shutdown. Unfortunately, it was only temporary, and the November 17 expiration date is right around the corner. This means that yet another potential government shutdown is looming over us.

Go deeper: A government shutdown poses a potential billion-dollar threat to the U.S. economy, and would hurt American businesses across the country. Previous shutdowns have lasted over a month, and their consequences lasted much longer. Your Cheyenne Chamber will keep you in the know with updates as the situation progresses.