Show us your Guns at the 5th Annual Trap Tournament!
Do you like to shoot trap? Do you like to network with the Cheyenne business community? Do you like Beach Please or Brodelle’s BBQ? Most importantly: do you want to support your military?
If you answered yes to any of these, the Chamber’s 5th Annual Trap Tournament presented by RE/MAX Capitol Properties – held August 18 at the Cheyenne Trap & Skeet Club – is the perfect place for you to be! Sponsor and/or register as a team, individual, or spectator today!
There’s not just trap shooting – we’ll have plenty of other entertainment, from root beer pong, to corn hole, to raffles and auctions! This year, we’re excited to announce that we will have a raffle for the Stag 10 Pursuit Rifle, courtesy of Stag Arms! There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction for great items from across the community. This is an explosive event you don’t want to miss out on!