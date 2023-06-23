Singin’ in the Rain, but is it a funeral dirge?

When Gene Kelley tapped his toes through the rain scene in the movie with the same title as the song, America’s hearts jumped for joy. Singin’ in the Rain is truly an iconic Hollywood film representing all the hope and joy of a nation in the post-WWII world. 1952 was a long time ago, and Gene Kelley and Debbie Reynolds are stars lost to history, but perhaps nostalgia should grab us and take us back to the “good old days” from time to time.

Here in Wyoming, there’s been a lot of rain and a lot of singing lately. While ranchers rejoice and reservoirs fill, others have struggled to find joy in the situation. I was speaking with some folks in construction this week and they were about to tear their hair out because of the time delays from all the rain. Additionally, if you’re an avid outdoor enthusiast your short Wyoming summer has been shortened more than usual. Rain is important in the high desert, and we have been a little parched for a couple of years in the region, so it is a blessing, but painful to some as well.

We’re Drowning in Regulation

The regulatory environment at all levels of government kind of resembles too much rain. We all know that a certain amount of regulation is necessary and good for our community, state, and nation, but when the warm, spring rains of regulation become the flooding downpours that stifle business, we have a problem.

Additionally, how regulations are enforced is an issue. If the enforcers understand their job as delivering the gentle rains of growth and safety, it works well, but if they view their job responsibility to bring a deluge with pounding thunder and lightning, we have problems. Unfortunately, in today’s world elected officials argue about who should make the regulations, what the regulations should be, and where they should occur, but very few are talking about getting rid of regulation. Factually, issues that are very important to us are really “raining” on business.

Want examples of where we are being impacted?

How about housing and the added cost of regulation

Workforce regulations are becoming impossible

Frankly, there is hardly an area that isn’t burdened with regulations.

Your Cheyenne Chamber is on it. We understand that Rain is a Good Thing, but floods are catastrophic. We are committed to acting as an umbrella (protector) and emergency services (rescuer) for business, and when the sky is dark and the lightning threatens, we promise to stand and face the storm for you. If you haven’t listened to the first song yet, do it now and know that, even when the clouds of government threaten, you can tap your toes in the deluge knowing that your chamber is here to help.