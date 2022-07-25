Six Tips to Stop the Spread of Invasive Species this Summer

Summer is in full swing, with national parks, rodeos, and the water calling your name. Unfortunately, whatever fun adventures you go on this summer, invasive species may hitch a ride, which poses a threat to wildlife and ecosystems throughout the cowboy state. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) strives to educate recreationists and tourists on how to enjoy hiking, boating, and riding responsibly without spreading invasive species or pests. Luckily, everyone can take a few simple steps to reduce and even stop the spread.

“Summer is a fun time in Wyoming, and we want it to stay that way,” said Larry Smith, Wyoming Weed and Pest Council president. “That’s why we’re asking everyone to get involved in reducing invasive species while exploring our great state.”

With the warm weather, weeds like to grow and spread as far as possible. These noxious weeds can take over areas of native wildlife and make it hard for anyone to recreate due to pesky thorns or allergies. The spread happens even quicker with more and more people exploring the beautiful habitats of Wyoming. That’s why protecting the wild places everyone loves is essential.

Here are six easy ways tourists, recreationists and adventure seekers can keep Wyoming wild and beautiful:

Clean footwear, clothes, packs, and pets before and after exploring or hunting Clean horses’ hooves and feed them certified weed-free hay before your adventure Clean, drain, and dry your watercraft and angling gear Clean trailers and recreational vehicles to remove mud, plants, and hidden pests before traveling Buy certified heat-treated firewood where you plan to burn it or gather it on-site when permitted Learn about invasive species in your area and report them if found

It’s important to remain vigilant when it comes to fighting invasive species. To learn about invasive species and how to avoid the spread, visit the Wyoming Weed and Pest website.

About the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is comprised of 23 Weed and Pest Districts in the state of Wyoming. The Council works closely with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and the University of Wyoming to keep current with the latest technology and research available in the ongoing management of noxious weeds and pests. The overall mission is to provide unified support and leadership for integrated management of noxious weeds and pests to protect economic and ecological resources in the state. For more information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit the website and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Story by Wyoming Weed and Pest Council