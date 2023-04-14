Sixth Penny Funds New LCCC Facility

Laramie County Community College opened their new Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center this Friday, April 14. The Chamber of Commerce worked to secure funds for this project through their advocacy on the Sixth Penny Tax in 2021.

What is AMMC? This AMMC building equips students to explore cutting edge equipment, including CNC mills and lathes, coordinate measuring machine, wire EDM, 5-axis CNC, plastic and metal 3-D printers, robots and more.

WY We Care: By coming together to build this AMMC building, Cheyenne has invested in the future growth of our community and our workforce.

Your Chamber works with education partners to support students in completing industry recognized credentials like those available at the new AMMC building.

“Our biggest challenge has historically been that we don’t have a pipeline for local talent,” said Joe Schaffer, President of LCCC

To successfully build the workforce of the future , we must constantly innovate and invest in the economy’s most important resource — human capital.

LCCC provides local workforce development opportunities to residents of Laramie County and our surrounding communities.

The Bottom Line: “A good future doesn’t just happen, it’s created. The Advanced Manufacturing & Material Center is a GIANT step towards the prosperous community we desire,” said Dale Steenbergen, Chamber CEO.

Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett

Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.