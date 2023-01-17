Snow Impacts Increasing Tonight – Wednesday

The weather impact level for this evening to Wednesday Evening across far SE Wyoming for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Low to Moderate. For the southern to central Nebraska Panhandle the impact level for late tonight into Wednesday evening for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Moderate to High.

Key Messages:

Highest impacts from snowfall expected to occur across east Laramie County, WY and extend north and east towards Scottsbluff to Alliance and especially towards Kimball to Sidney, NE. Timeframe is this afternoon to evening especially overnight through mid-day Wednesday.

Snow will also occur across all of SE WY back west to Rawlins to Douglas with some possible travel impacts. Risk of travel impacts increases along I-80 in southern NE Panhandle and area highways in central and southern NE Panhandle overnight through Wednesday afternoon.

Confidence is high on snowfall timing starting this evening, occurring overnight, and tapering off through Wednesday evening west to east. Confidence is medium on snowfall totals and location depending on where heaviest snow bands set up.

Highest snowfall rates expected from 12am – 8am. Wednesday morning commute will be challenging in many areas.

Recent Updates:

Upgraded remaining Winter Storm Watches to Warnings and expanded Winter Weather Advisories.