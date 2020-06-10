Spradley Barr Toyota is Expanding its Footprint, Offerings, and Job Opportunities in the West Edge

Spradley Barr Toyota is investing $4.3M to add 12,000 square feet and completely renovate the Toyota showroom and service center on Westland Road, on the edge of downtown.

Spradley Barr will be renovating and expanding the Toyota showroom and maintenance and service facilities, including increased maintenance bay capacity, a new express lane shop, and a bigger showroom. These additions will increase quality and reduce scheduling and wait times for oil changes, repairs, and general service. The newly designed showroom will create a first-class shopping experience to showcase the latest and greatest vehicles Toyota has to offer.

“We have the best customers in the world, so we are thrilled to make this investment to give them the best Toyota experience we can,” said Bob Womack, Vice President of Spradley Barr Toyota.

The investment also helps the West Edge District’s continued development by creating at least 12 new jobs in the first six months, with the potential of adding more in the next two years. The added positions include benefits and will include apprentice, parts associate, and automotive technician opportunities.

“We started in 1998 with 58 employees, and we now have 136 employees. Increasing our space and services will lead to more job opportunities for the Cheyenne economy, and that’s something we can all get excited about.” Bob continued.

During the renovation, which is anticipated to start in June and complete by Fall 2021, Spradley Barr Toyota will remain open. All sales and service operations will be temporarily located across the street at the commercial vehicle and Hyundai location. Customers can continue to come in for routine maintenance, any service needs, and to shop for new and used vehicles during all phases of construction.