Spread Holiday Cheer to Deployed Military Personnel with a Care Package Donation

This holiday season, let’s bring joy to those who sacrifice so much for our freedom. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and local businesses are coming together to collect care package donations for military service members deployed overseas. These packages are more than just boxes of essentials–they’re a heartfelt reminder of home, appreciation, and the holiday spirit they’re working tirelessly to protect.

Donations are needed to ensure service members receive a bit of holiday cheer, even while far from home. Due to shipping times ranging from two to six weeks, it’s important to donate non-perishable items that can withstand extended travel and handling.

General Requests:

Canned foods, Keurig pods, shoe deodorizer balls, razors, and personal hygiene products (including Dude Wipes, feminine products, and Scrubzz personal bath sponges)

Socks, tissues, board games, activity books, magazines, and fidget toys

Fun letters from kids and messages of encouragement from community leaders

Specific Requests:

Popular snack items such as SpaghettiOs, ramen noodles, Tapatio noodles, cups of mac & cheese, peanut butter, Nutella, beef jerky, protein bars, granola bars, dried fruit, crackers, Cheez-Its, trail mix, Pringles, and microwave popcorn

Drop-Off Locations:

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Let’s show our service members that they are not forgotten this holiday season. Each care package is a powerful symbol of gratitude, unity, and support from home.

For more information, visit www.cheyennechamber.org/MilitaryCarePackages.

For any questions or inquiries on becoming a drop off location, please contact Amy Elsasser at AmyE@cheyennechamber.org or 307.638.5579

Together, we can make a difference—one care package at a time.