Spring Break Activities at Laramie County Library

Laramie County Library is celebrating spring break from Monday, March 28 to Friday, April 1 with a variety of fun events, workshops, classes, and activities for kids of all ages! With options ranging from balloon twisting classes to dance workshops, there is something for everyone to enjoy during their week off from school.

The library has partnered with several businesses to provide fun and free events throughout the week. Children in kindergarten to sixth grade are invited to enjoy balloon twisting workshops taught by Cecilia Villar, owner of Alpacablobo Balloons, and papercrafts workshops lead by Emily Mallory, owner of Emily’s Papercrafts. Kyle McCormick, owner of Olympus Games & Comics, will instruct a mini figure painting workshop for teens and tweens in grades three through twelve. Attendees can choose to participate in any of the workshops in person or virtually via Zoom. En Avant Dance Studio will also be at the library to host a lyrical dance class for younger children and a Hip-Hop dance class for teens.

In addition to partnership events, the library is hosting STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) workshops, a craft fest, an afterhours Mystery at the Masquerade Ball event, a My Hero Academia Binge Fest, and an all-day LEGO® build.

All of the library’s spring break events and activities are free. A majority of events have limited space and require advanced registration. To see the entire schedule of spring break events, learn more about the activities, and register to attend, please visit their website.

Make the most of your spring break by learning a new skill, exploring a STEAM activity, solving a mystery, and so much more. Starting next week, school is out and spring break is in session at Laramie County Library!