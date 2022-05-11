Spring into Green 5K/10K set for June 11

The 13th Annual Spring into Green Run/Walk, is set for Saturday, June 11th at 8:00 a.m. Participants have the option of a 5K or 10K course with a start/end location at Cahill Park.

Start time is 8:00 a.m. at Cahill Park located at Dell Range Blvd. and Friendship Circle.

Preregistration prices for the event increase after Saturday, April 30th from $25 to $30 for the 5K and $35 to $40 for the 10K. As always, entertainment and a light breakfast are included for all at the end of the race. T-shirts are optional this year for an additional $10. For more information, visit www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org

Register online today or on race day, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Same day registrations will increase another $5 so register early to save! Online registration can be found at https://www.raceentry.com/races/cheyenne-greenway-foundations-spring-into-green/2022/register

Water will be available at the 5K and 10K turn-arounds. If you have a refillable water bottle, please bring it along to save on cups and waste. Volunteers will be ready and waiting to help you with your hydration needs. Both routes are on a paved surface and is an out and back course along our beautiful Dry Creek Greenway with course marshals along the route to cheer you on and keep you safe. Dogs on leashes and strollers are welcomed to the event.

Awards will be provided for overall male and female winners in both the 5K and 10K in each age group. First and second place finishers will also be recognized in each of the following age groups for both males and females:

Kid age groups: 6-9, 10-13, 14-17

Adult age groups: 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+

The race will be chip timed by the Foot of the Rockies.

The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation puts on the race every year to fulfill its mission and raise funds for amenities on the Greenway that are not typically funded by the City.

