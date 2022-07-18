Stadium Lights to be on while Central High School Turf is Replaced

Throughout the summer contractors have been working to replace the turf field at Central High School so that it is ready for athletes to use for the 2022-2023 school year.

In order to meet that deadline, they will be doing some night work July 19-21. During that time, the stadium lights will be on.

“We wanted to let our neighbors and partners know the reason that the lights will be on and to thank them for their patience as the project nears completion,” said Andy Knapp, LCSD1 executive director of facilities.

The turf, which reached its end of life, is being replaced to maintain a safe playing surface.

