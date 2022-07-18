UniWyo Credit Union announces proposed merger with Reliant Federal Credit Union
Pending regulatory approval and a supportive vote from the Reliant membership, both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting
the communities they serve. The merger would combine UniWyo’s 36,000 members with Reliant’s 13,500 members, and will result in an organization with combined assets of almost $700 million, making it the second largest credit union in the state of Wyoming. The merged credit unions will operate under the UniWyo brand.
“Long-term growth and the ability to best serve the state of Wyoming has always been and will continue to be our goal. This merger will benefit our membership and employees, and will allow us to continue our long history of community involvement,” said Steve Higginson, CEO of Reliant. “UniWyo and Reliant share similar beliefs when it comes to charitable donations and giving back to the communities we serve.”
Currently, UniWyo serves its members from three branches in Laramie and Cheyenne. Reliant serves its members from a total of five branches in Casper, Cody, Glenrock, and Douglas. As a result of the merger, UniWyo will continue to seek additional locations and expansion of services to benefit their employees, members, and communities of Wyoming.
“UniWyo and Reliant’s missions are already similar and together we will maintain the notion of bettering people’s lives and always putting people first,” said Dave Krause, CEO of UniWyo. “We are incredibly excited to come together as one organization, to get to know all of our employees across all markets, and to reach more neighborhoods in Wyoming.”
The proposed merger will require regulatory approval from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), as well as Reliant members. An anticipated effective date will be in early 2023. Until the completion date, both organizations will continue with no change to how they serve their membership. Additional information and updates on the merger can be found on their respective websites.
About these Financial Institutions
About UniWyo – UniWyo Credit Union, founded in 1953, is a full-service, member-owned credit union
with branches in Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming, including on-campus at the University of Wyoming.
UniWyo has nearly 80 employees dedicated to serving more than 36,000 members. For more
information, visit their website.
About Reliant – Reliant Federal Credit Union, founded in 1936, is a full-service, financial cooperative
serving all 23 counties in Wyoming. Reliant has five branches, with a staff of 50 to serve 13,500
members. For more information, visit their website.