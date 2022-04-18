State Museum accepting applications for next digital skills class

The Wyoming State Museum is accepting registration for our Digital Skills for Seniors (Android Users) course.

Digital Skills for Seniors is a free, eight-week course that will gradually introduce skills that older adults can use to simplify and improve their everyday lives. Made possible by a Spectrum Digital Education Grant, these courses will help participants get comfortable using smart phones and tablets to access the internet, utilize tools like the magnifying glass, connect with friends and family on social media, and more. Each class builds on the previous lesson and will include time for one-on-one assistance and practice.

Participants can bring their own device from home or borrow a tablet from the museum for free.

The course begins on May 24 and ends on July 12. Class meets on Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m..

To register for free, call Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573 and leave a voice message including your name and phone number. Space in this class is extremely limited, so we encourage those who are interested to sign up as soon as possible. Participants will be registered on a first-come first-serve basis.

Please note, the Spring 2022 Apple course is already in progress. Apple users can join our waitlist for Summer classes by calling Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573.

This program is offered in collaboration with Wyoming Relay, a state program that offers no-cost services for people who have a hearing loss or speech disability to communicate with standard telephone users.