State superintendent against trans youth in women’s sports, students support

Via Wyoming News

Newly-appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said he considers transgender identities a symptom of societal issues, as he spoke Monday in support of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce supports strong civic engagement for a healthy community and business climate. We work hard to provide nonpartisan information for civic engagement in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the U.S. This includes information about elections. However, this article does not consist of an endorsement of these or any other political candidates.