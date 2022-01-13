State Superintendent Balow resigns to serve in Virginia

Via Wyoming News

CHEYENNE – Fifth-generation Wyoming native and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced her resignation Thursday to take a similar position in Virginia.

“I am honored, and deeply humbled, to announce that Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has asked me to serve as Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. With a focused drive to lead on the front lines of educational transformation in this country, I have accepted. Therefore, I announce my resignation from the office of Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Serving as State Superintendent for the last seven years has been the greatest honor and challenge of my life.