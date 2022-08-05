Stuff the Bus on Aug. 6th to Help Students Prepare for School

The City of Cheyenne’s Office of Youth Alternatives is pleased to announce that Stuff the Bus and the Back-to-School Bash events have returned for another prosperous school year! This event is presented by Ken Garff of Cheyenne, in collaboration with United Way partners, the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Needs Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cheyenne, the ASK program, Peeps, Laramie County School District #1, Sunrise Rotary Club, Ringside Sports, and Ambitious Diversities.

The Stuff the Bus school donation drive will support education by providing students with a backpack filled with supplies that are needed for the upcoming school year. The Stuff the Bus event will take place on Saturday, August 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you would like to help make a difference and provide students with essential items, please donate at the following drop-off locations: Walmart on Dell Range Boulevard and Livingston Avenue, and Target. The following items are requested for school supplies: crayons, markers, backpacks, tissue, 3X3 Post-it, # 2 pencils, glue sticks, and 2” binders.

Supplies collected from the Stuff the Bus event will be used during the Back-to-school Bash on Saturday, August 13th, at the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne. In addition, the Back-to-School Bash will host student haircuts, children’s physical exams, and much more! We invite all families and kids who are in need to attend this event to help get their school year off to a great start.

Story by the City of Cheyenne Office of Youth Alternatives