Stunting the Growth of Small Businesses in Rural America

J. Elizabeth Bennett Posted On July 12, 2023
Businesses with less than 50 employees play a crucial role in rural communities. 42% of jobs in rural communities come from small businesses, according to the Brookings Institution. However, a lack of collateral stunts small business loans in rural areas and creates huge roadblocks to developing community wealth.

How it Works: Banks and financial institutions cannot accurately estimate loans due to the absence of comparable properties in low density areas.

WY We Care: 21 of our 23 counties in Wyoming qualify as rural, according to our most recent census. Creating a healthy environment for rural businesses is integral to the future health of our state economy.




Stunting the Growth of Small Businesses in Rural America
