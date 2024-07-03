Sun’s Out, Guns Out: Join us at our Annual Trap Tournament!

Feeling trapped in your routine? Break out of your shell and register a team for your Chamber’s 6th Annual Trap Tournament! If you’re a sharp shooter, you and your team can win prizes. If you’re a particularly bad shooter, we have prizes for you too! For those of you that like to shoot but don’t know fellow trap shooting enthusiasts, you can register as an individual and we’ll find you a team. If shooting isn’t your thing, don’t worry – we have plenty to do for onlookers, from raffles to games to auctions. It’s never too early to snipe a sponsorship or lock in your team.

Shoot, we just can’t wait!