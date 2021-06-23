Super Day Activities on Slate for June 26

The City of Cheyenne and the Superday Presenting Sponsor, HollyFrontier Renewables, are excited to announce the 2021 Superday band lineup and activities. The event starts this Saturday, June 26, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and extending through 4:00 p.m. at the south end of Lions Park.

Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. The event is hosted by the City of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation & Events Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities.

This summer, the Community Recreation & Events Department is pushing the boundaries and bringing some of the best up-and-coming artists to this year’s Superday celebration.

Beginning at 12:00 p.m., Saint Nomad, an alt-pop band of brothers who grew up on the road, performing more than 150 shows annually for a decade, is hitting the stage! Shortly after their performance, Superday’s headliner, Wildermiss, will rock out from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. In just a few short years, this incredible band has built up a fiercely loyal following. Wildermiss pulls people in with the palpable passion of its performances, which more than measure up to the magnetism of its music.

Other Superday festivities include youth sports demos/skills activities presented by City Recreation volunteer coaches, Cheyenne Tae Kwon Do, Cheyenne Soccer Club, Cheyenne Lacrosse Club, 307 Wrestling, South High School Cheerleaders, Cheyenne Gymnastics, University of Wyoming athletes, and more. We are taking registrations for an adult grass volleyball tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie (25, 50, 75, 100-mile bike ride), and a chalk art festival. There will be food vendors, entertainment, water sports, community vendors, train rides, inflatables, a kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck, bubble machine, and much more!

In addition, the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department will be partnering with the University of Wyoming Athletics to kick off their Summer Bash from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will highlight Wyoming athletes, the UW band, cheerleaders, and more. The University of Wyoming athletes will also be present at the youth sports and activities from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to run demonstrations and skill drills. Bring the kids to meet their favorite UW student-athletes!

The event will be spread out to continue to be mindful of social distancing.

Superday would not occur without presenting sponsor HollyFrontier Renewables, Gold Sponsors (Visit Cheyenne, ANB Bank, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Red Lion, Wyoming Disposal Systems, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Blue FCU, Smile Doctors, Samson Energy, Dyno Nobel, Inc., Pepsi, and Swire Coke), and Silver Sponsors (L&L Inc., Appaloosa Broadcasting, Wyoming Bank and Trust, Meridian Trust FCU, Puma Steel, and ARES/RACES)