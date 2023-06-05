Superday 2023 Tournaments

Are you ready for some serious fun? Then join us for Superday, Saturday, June 24! Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events department will host a pickleball, kickball, and cornhole tournament – all in one epic day. Whether you’re an experienced player or just looking for a fun way to spend the day, we guarantee you’ll have a great time competing. So, get your teams ready, dust off your equipment, and join us at this year’s Superday! Registration is now open for all three tournaments, and all participants must be 16 years or older.

The Pickleball Tournament will be held at the new pickleball courts at Lions Park, and teams may sign up for $50. You can participate in mixed, men’s, or women’s doubles. For more information, please contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org.

The Kickball tournament will be held at Dunbar Field at Lions Park, where teams of 7-14 players will battle it out for the top prize. Each team must pay a fee of $50 to participate. For more information, please contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.

For the Cornhole Tournament, you may sign up as a single player for $25, or with a partner for $35. Keep in mind that this is a single-elimination tournament. For more information, please contact Cameron Travis at ctravis@cheyennecity.org.

Everyone is invited to register in person at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr.