Superday Postponed Until 2021

Superday is an annual event that brings an estimated 15,000 plus participants together to celebrate and kick off July as National Parks and Recreation Month.

It is hosted by the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events (CRE) Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is in the best interest and safety of all to postpone the 2020 Superday celebration. It is recommended that people find a way to celebrate a unique and enjoyable recreational or leisure activity in July to commemorate the event using proper social distancing guidelines.

CRE thanks Presenting Sponsor HollyFrontier for their continued support and sponsorship each year. In addition, Spradley Barr Toyota agreed to sponsor the Kid Zone this year. We hope community leaders like HollyFrontier and Spradley Barr Toyota, and other organizations will join us again next year to put on a special 2021 Superday event. Superday would not be possible without partnerships, sponsors, and CRE staff.

If you have any questions, please contact Lori DeVilbiss, Recreation Manager, at (307) 773-1044.