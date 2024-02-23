Suspect Arrested Following Recent String of Burglaries

On February 22, 2024, Cheyenne Police Officers arrested a suspect for burglarizing local liquor stores and causing thousands of dollars worth of property damage.

The investigation shows that between February 9 and February 21, two liquor stores were victimized multiple times. The suspect shattered windows to gain entry and stole bottles of alcohol.

On February 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m. Cheyenne Police received an anonymous tip regarding the burglaries. The tip played a crucial role in identifying the suspect which ultimately led to the arrest.

Later that evening, at 6:39 p.m., officers located the suspect, Leviathan Stillwell, 18, of Cheyenne, at a residence in the 2200 block of East 19th Street. He was taken into custody without incident. After further investigation, Stillwell was transported to the Laramie County Jail and booked on four counts of felony burglary and four counts of felony destruction of property.