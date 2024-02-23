Suspect Arrested Following Recent String of Burglaries

Home » News

Posted On February 23, 2024
On February 22, 2024, Cheyenne Police Officers arrested a suspect for  burglarizing local liquor stores and causing thousands of dollars worth of property damage. 

The investigation shows that between February 9 and February 21, two liquor stores were  victimized multiple times. The suspect shattered windows to gain entry and stole bottles of  alcohol. 

On February 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m. Cheyenne Police received an anonymous tip  regarding the burglaries. The tip played a crucial role in identifying the suspect which ultimately  led to the arrest. 

Later that evening, at 6:39 p.m., officers located the suspect, Leviathan Stillwell, 18, of  Cheyenne, at a residence in the 2200 block of East 19th Street. He was taken into custody without  incident. After further investigation, Stillwell was transported to the Laramie County Jail and  booked on four counts of felony burglary and four counts of felony destruction of property.




