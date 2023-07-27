Teamsters Strike Tentative Deal with UPS

UPS employees that are part of the Teamsters Union were threatening to strike if their demands weren’t met when their current contract expires on July 31st. Workers, specifically part-time, were demanding that their pay be increased, saying that harsh working conditions pack a punch they weren’t being fairly compensated for.

Go deeper: Teamsters members and UPS have reached a tentative agreement as of July 25th, that will hopefully prevent a strike from happening. If the strike were to occur, the U.S. economy could take a massive hit of over $5 billion, both from lost UPS wages and loss from consumers according to a study done by Anderson Economic Group. The suggested new deal still needs to go through a ratification vote by employees, but it would give a raise to all employees, giving existing part-time employees a minimum wage of $21 per hour. Full time employees would make an average of $49 per hour. To learn more about the proposed contract and what a strike could do to our economy, check out this article from CNBC.